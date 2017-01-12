By Joel Robertson-Taylor & Vanessa Broadbent

With mental health and the issues surrounding it becoming an increasingly addressed topic on campuses internationally, it only seemed fitting that the Student Union Society would ask Margaret Trudeau to speak as part of their health and wellness advocacy initiative.

Margaret touched on her past experiences, both the healthy and unhealthy, drawing attention to parts of her life that she has typically shied away from, all while delivering it with a lot of bold energy. Having a history with depression and bipolar disorder, it comes across like if anyone really understood mental health, it would be her.

Margaret’s charming delivery was impressive, heartfelt, and it clearly connected on an emotional level with her audience — it’s hard not to relate to her stories of trying to find herself through travel, relationships, and substance abuse. However, even though on surface level her subject matter seemed like the perfect anecdotal material to address any group of young adults, and it likely was intended to do so, she unfortunately lacked the understanding of who they really are.

From having accommodations paid for by her parents while attending university, to vacationing in Tahiti on “the most beautiful lagoon in the whole world,” Margaret’s experiences as a college-age student are anything but similar to the average UFV student’s. With millennial poverty on a rise and students today earning less and spending more than ever, Margaret’s message of traveling from country to country on her husbands card to escape her depression just didn’t hit home.

As well read as she may be, her understanding of depression is one from wealth and high society. It’s not that her experiences are invalid, but they’re just not relatable to all young audiences.

Margaret shared touching personal stories that gave a glimpse into what living with mental illness was like, from debilitating depression, to being so restricted that even getting out of bed was impossible.

But Margaret’s answer to her mental illness — anti-depressants, plenty of sleep, and something about nature — might not be the cure-all that she preaches them to be.

That she suggested widespread anti-depressant usage is inherently linked to reduced crime rates is a conflicted statement. Are mentally ill dangerous? Or are we just less willing to fight when our faculties are debilitated. Fighting is a powerful word, we fight for power, we fight also for love.

Some believe that the term mental health is a redundancy. Health is health. The compartmentalization and the target specific treatment she suggests disagree with her long time belief that mental health is not separate from addictions.

Margaret spoke as a lovely woman, and truthfully nothing more should be expected. She spoke from her experiences saying that nature is the big balancer of mental health, but then prescriptions are the fulcrum.

Perhaps this reflects that as a society, we still haven’t come to terms with what mental illness is and how it affects us. Our research has brought us so far, but our collective state of well-being is singing that we still don’t know, and there is so much to know.

With that said, sometimes it’s not what you know, but whom you know.