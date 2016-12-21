Dear John Santa,

This is the first time I am sending a letter to you. Usually (at least a couple of years back) I would be writing to baby Jesus, as most of the Czech kids do, but this year it seems appropriate to address you. Should I just pick my gifts on Amazon.ca this year? The majority of the gifts you will deliver are made in China anyway, even the socks and underwear Grandma used to give us have the same supplier. I heard that your sweatshop products made in Bangladesh and Thailand are still a hit. However, much better, I would prefer second hand or thrift store clothing.

I feel too old for asking for toys and useless crap. You’ll deliver plenty of that, so instead can you try to somehow educate people and show them a few things? Don’t worry — nothing fancy, or too expensive — just to make a point.

You could show them that global climate change does exist and it’s not a hoax from China. Maybe share a link on your Facebook to an ongoing NASA study about climate change. I’m sure one of your elves could recommend some good documentaries.

Or show them that treating Native Americans without any respect for their traditions and invading their sacred land is not OK. A history book maybe?

Oh, I get it. You have to spend some money otherwise they could just fire you, right? Maybe send a link to a paid-for movie. Cowspiracy* could show them that you don’t need corpses every day on your plate to thrive. You wanna thrive? Go VEG! If that’s not your cup of tea buy them Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things to show them we don’t need your crap to be happy.

Your ex,

Martin Ranninger

*It’s on Netflix!