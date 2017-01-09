Legend

A:

– ESL Help Centre

– Finance & Administration

B:

– Art Gallery

– Cafeteria (Cascade Café)

– Facilities & Project Management

– Financial Aid

– ITS HelpDesk

– Lecture Theatre

– Office of the Registrar

– Security & Emergency Management

– Student Services

– UFV International

C:

– School of Business

– Visual Arts

E (Envision Athletic Centre):

– Gymnasiums

F (University House):

– Centre for Indo-Canadian Studies

G (Peter Jones Learning Commons):

– Academic Success Centre

– Computer Lab

– Library

– Math Centre

– Tim Hortons

H (Baker House):

– Bookstore

– Parking Services

– Student Residences

S (Student Union Building / SUB):

– Aboriginal Resource Centre

– Advising Centre

– Career Centre

– Campus card office

– Cascade Newspaper

– CIVL Radio

– Student Life

– Student Union Society

– The Canoe restaurant

– Fair Grounds coffee shop

– IT Services for Students

– Supported Learning Groups

T:

– Athletics

The secrets spots of UFV:

1: Coffee and chill: A building has a perfectly placed coffee shop that has windows facing the bus stop. Perfect for enjoying a beverage and relaxing while you wait for the bus.

2: The silent stairwell: In B building there is a stairwell, just past the international lounge, that is cement and has heavy closed doors at each floor. It is quiet, cold, and echoes every sound. If you like creepy places, this is the stairwell for you. Thankfully it’s right by the security office so as creepy as it may seem, it should be safe.

3: Study buddy: If you’re looking for a place to study with friends and wish to carry on conversations while doing so, there is a vestibule located on the second floor just outside of the library with seats, tables and a few power outlets, making it the optimal place for those who prefer to make more noise than the library allows.

4: Culture shock: C building has a rotating display of student artwork on the walls as well as a hallway of pictures and clocks with major cities’ time zones.

5: The go-between: D building is a strategically placed building for walking on a rainy day. There is a covered walkway leading from B building to D building and the other end of D building comes out in front of the SUB. It’s an efficient way to get across campus while avoiding stormy weather.

6: Lounge around: The student lounge on the second floor of the SUB has a pool table, foosball, and more! Great for gaming or relaxing with friends.

7: Park Smart: It’s easier to find parking in lot 10 than anywhere else, and it has two exits for convenience. The closest parking meter is in E building.