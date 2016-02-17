By Michael Scoular (The Cascade) – Email

Following the announcement that three new degree proposals passed the Degree Quality Assessment Board at its December meeting, no communication has been sent back to UFV regarding the status of three additional proposals reviewed at the Board’s January meeting.

“We don’t really have any further information in terms of degree approval,” associate vice-president academic Peter Geller announced to Senate.

The degrees would be: a theatre major, a bachelor of media arts degree, and a bachelor of education degree.

“I don’t why there isn’t a more regular and timely response from the DQAB,” VP academic Eric Davis says. “[But] I’m expecting [the provincial approval process] is going to go faster. Because it can’t sustain this level of not functioning at optimal level.”