With the start of a new semester, the age-old tradition of grumbling over student fees has once again started in full swing. After multiple conversations with my friends, and eavesdropping on first-years complaining about the costs, it is easy to see both sides of the equation. Administrators praise what is seen as a “low cost” collection of fees, while many students often struggle having to dish out more money in order to continue their education each semester. While some fees may seem irrelevant to some students, most of them play an important role in helping many UFV students with their academic careers.

Take SUS’s transit shuttle fee for example: I for one never need to use the shuttle as I have my own vehicle, and have yet to have any classes in Chilliwack. Despite having to pay $27.23 for something I don’t use, I still understand that my contribution to the shuttle system provides the necessary funds to help keep the shuttles that students rely on running somewhat smoothly. The same can be said about many taxes I have to pay, and will continue to pay throughout my life. I have no kids, yet I have to pay for education to ensure that the public school system is being properly funded. While it can be frustrating at times to watch your money disappear to places you have no vested interest in, it is the way society works. Considering that Canada itself is a socialist country, we have even higher taxation rates compared to many other countries in the world so we can enjoy benefits such as free healthcare. While the topic of taxation rates based on class is another story for another day, the point is that watching our money get taken away is a rather unfortunate, but necessary function of society. Student fees can be seen as taxation training wheels for many young students that are new to the concept.

Compared to UBC, our little university does a better job of keeping costs low. Excluding health and dental for both universities, and comparing UBC’s fees with no-opt out provisions, with all of UFV’s fees (ancillary fees, Student Union Building fee, and Student Union fee to name a few), UFV equals out to about $655 per year in fees, compared to UBC’s approximation of $725. Adding in all other fees from both universities (including health and dental) UFV students can pay upwards of $870 compared to UBC’s staggering $1162 in overall fees per year.

Many student fees also help make your years at UFV more enjoyable, even if you don’t see it at the time. It is completely understandable to be frustrated at having to pay more money on top of tuition and other living expenses. Being a student is an expensive endeavor for many of those in the pursuit of academics, and having to dump more money out each semester is no small financial feat. Taking advantage of the programs that fees are being collected for is a great way to make the most out of the situation. For example, UFV Athletics is now offering free unlimited fitness classes for all students this semester, which was made possible by the Experiential Learning and Wellness fee that students pay based on the number of credits they’re enrolled in. The $36.27 I pay adds up to be a much cheaper alternative for free fitness courses, compared to roughly $50 monthly at Goodlife Fitness in order to attend fitness courses there. It is also important to look at the fees that are listed, and see what fees are eligible to opt-out of, which can ease the financial burden.

While I highly encourage students to opt out of fees that offer this option, I also want to encourage students to research where their money is going, and voice their opinions to change fees accordingly.