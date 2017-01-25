From time to time I actually have positive feedback to give about programs run on this campus. With absolutely zero irony I can proudly proclaim that I think initiatives like the UFV Centre for Sustainability, which seeks to bring together different public, private, and nonprofit organizations to share and collaborate on environmental studies and seek partners for sustainable and environmentally sound projects, is damn cool and I’m glad it exists. Did you know there are already solar panels on the Student Union Building roof that pre-heat the water? And that’s just the start, imagine if we could start collecting the rainwater, like our neighbour the Abbotsford Centre who use it for their hockey ice, for our toilets and greywater?

Not to mention our unclaimed destiny, the pinnacle of prestige that this university strives for: a rooftop garden (that will require us to build stairs for roof access) with plants, pigeons, bees, and maybe even a goat. We can’t stop dreaming fam, even though the future might look bleak and barren we can still turn this whole climate change and environmental degradation around to get a goat on our roof.