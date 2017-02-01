I don’t see why I can’t wear a skirt. I’ve never actually worn one, so maybe I’m overlooking potential handicaps like needing to cross my legs while sitting or having to be cautious about how high of an object I chose to jump off of.

But look at the Roman soldiers and the Scots. They were perfectly content to be clad in skirts, not worried about having each leg individually wrapped.

And of course the real win is that a skirt is to pants what a loin cloth is to shorts. Can you imagine how much simpler life would be if all I needed to wear was a loin cloth?

You might think that I can wear a skirt, after all, it’s a free country. But the truth is I can’t, not without making a statement.

I don’t want to make a statement or push any gender norms. I don’t really have an interest in that conversation. I just want to wear a skirt, and for no one to wonder why.

And in a truly progressive society, I’d be allowed to wear a loin cloth on casual Fridays.