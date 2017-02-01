After a late night of last minute studying and finishing assignments that I forgot were due, I fell asleep in class on Thursday. I don’t know for how long, but it was long enough that when I woke up I didn’t remember where I was and didn’t have much of an idea of what was going on. Luckily, this was a film class in B101, so it was dark and cozy. A short power nap was exactly what I needed and although I ducked out of class early because the movie no longer made sense, I felt energized and ready to sit through a lecture.

Unfortunately, had I not been sitting in the back of a classroom with all the lights out, this would have been a whole lot more awkward — but it shouldn’t be that way. Sometimes a 20-minute nap is exactly what I need to be able to make it through my class. I don’t want to skip class just because I’m tired, but sometimes I’m just too tired that if I can’t sleep, I might need to skip class.

To any professors that will or already have seen me fall asleep while sitting in the back of the room, I promise it’s not because I’m bored by what you’re saying, it’s because it’s so important I want to make sure I’m rested enough to understand.