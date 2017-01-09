So it’s 2017 now. Safe to say, whining and delusion hit a real solid peak in late 2016. Celebrity deaths took a toll on North America’s collective cultural consciousness as real events of trauma (i.e. trucks plowing through Christmas markets) made their way to the back burners of concern. But never fear, for refuge seems to be found in the fact that 2017 is a new year, in which better things are possible. Seriously? The calendar turns over, not the universe. The same issues will still be there, the same attitudes are still engaged in. If you are one of the deluded expecting that 2017 will be better just because it’s new, stop placing hope in the turnover of a system of time organization and start making real action to improve the world. Musicians and movie stars have the power to shape your childhood and worldview, but it is your current self that has the ability to deal with and enact change in the world today.