I guess it was AFI’s turn to make a bit of noise, something to remind us that they still exist. Their newest album The Blood Album (named only after an exhaustive brainstorm session) is set to be a comeback monument to outdated musicians and their fans.

The band features their old lineup, but to maintain a mid-2000s vibe, they’ve hired a 14-year-old boy with black painted nails as their chief lyricist.

I can’t compare The Blood Album to AFI’s old stuff because I didn’t listen to it. I can however beat “Miss Murder” on hard — this means my AFI frame of reference is accompanied by the sound of someone slapping away at a plastic guitar. I actually thought AFI stood for amniotic fluid index until I connected the band with their Guitar Hero 3 hit.

In order to be fair, I did put on one of their older songs. I couldn’t tell the difference between what was made then and what was made now. Granted, I only listened to half of the one song, but it seemed like enough.

The Blood Album is kind of a regretful attempt to make an almost non-existent subculture remember their roots. It’s a nod to being noticed.

Don’t worry AFI, we see you; you still matter.