The music of Canadian duo Ashley Buchholz and Jason “Human Kebab” Parsons, collectively known as the band Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker (USS), is hard to categorize: alternative and indie rock mixed with electronica and dance, and plenty of drum and bass. As Buchholz put it: “We like to call what we do the campfire after-party. It’s like you’re at Nirvana Unplugged but there’s a drum and bass party and glow sticks all around you.”

Buchholz is the band’s lead singer, while Parsons is a DJ specializing in turntables and keyboards, not to mention plenty of craziness. Together, the two exude a contagious energy that is famous for causing dance-floor action to break out at concerts. Their fourth studio album, New World Alphabet attempts (and succeeds) to embody this energy.

Experts in two-step rhythms, wordplay, and catchy hooks, songs like “Domino,” “California Medication,” and “Work Shoes” are great examples of USS’ clever and quirky rhymes, Buchholz laying down fast lyrics with ease and a voice smooth as butter. “Defying laws of gravity, opinions like a cavity / You like to talk shit, I prefer originality … Bless the ones who copy me, respect the disk jockey / Stole Park Place and Boardwalk, so I always win Monopoly.” However, the guys still bring their also familiar more serious, emotional side, touching on self reflection and relationships, notably in the song “Us.”

New World Alphabet is a fun, feel-good album that will surely resonate in your mind long after listening. Songs such as “Who’s With Me” are not only addictive and catchy as hell, but also uplifting and carrying a wonderful message: “Al-al-al-alright / Who’s with me, with me? / Sparks scream out unite / Who’s with me, with me? / Don’t try to paint my rainbow grey, I’m feeling fine.” I’m definitely with you, guys.