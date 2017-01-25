Each year UFV selects an exceptional science student to go on an all-expenses paid trip to the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF). The forum invites young promising scientists aged 17 to 21 from over 75 countries across the world. For 13 days, from July 26 to August 9, attendees are immersed in an intensive curriculum of lectures and demonstrations from leading scientists, visits to scientific institutions, world-class laboratories, and research centres such as Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre.

In its 59th edition, LIYSF’s underlying theme this year is “Science — Making Life Better.”

The application process includes writing a short essay about the vision for science or technology in the future. Short-listed candidates then present on a research topic to a panel comprised of multiple professors, and the dean of science, Dr. Lucy Lee.

For the panel presentation, Vivienne Beard, last year’s UFV student representative at the 2016 LIYSF, outlined her research in bioinformatics with Dr. James Bedard.

“I did a comparative gene annotation project on species of Drosophila. [This is] through the genomics education partnership that has affiliations with lots of schools around the world, but [UFV] is the only one in Canada,” she said.

The conference is also an opportunity to gain cultural enrichment, exposure to different perspectives, and to develop lasting, international friendships.

“It was amazing because it didn’t actually matter what age you were,” Beard reflected. “You connected with everybody because of similar interests, even if you were from different fields of science.”

The two week event is held at Imperial College in London with the primary aim of giving a deeper insight into science and its applications for the benefit of all mankind while developing a greater understanding between young people of all nations.

Applications are open until February 7, 2017. For more information, contact Caroline Majeau at caroline.majeau@ufv.ca.