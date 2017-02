On January 26, students gathered in the Global Lounge (B223) to usher in the year of the Rooster with a Lunar New Year party. In addition to games, prizes, and snacks, the event — hosted by UFV International — taught attendees about the Chinese zodiac and gave them a chance to try their hand at calligraphy.

The year of the Rooster officially began on January 28, and will continue until February 16, 2018 when the year of the Dog begins.