I believe we should do our best to not cause harm or suffering to one another, and that everyone deserves to be able to speak their mind no matter how crass, wrong, or objectionable it might be. In this same world however, you have to live with the reaction people give as citizens and neighbours; only the government should be held back.

Noted white nationalist Richard B. Spencer has gone around making a living off the promotion of ethnic cleansing, racial superiority, and the election of alt-right goons into government office; and he has every right to do so. The law and principles of a just society and democracy are pretty clear when it comes to strongly suggesting against acts of violence, but I think this recent hubbub in the news has more to do with the moral question of whether or not it is okay to punch someone who you don’t like.

It’s a simple validation process, really:

Is that person benefiting from espousing views and statements that can incite violence, especially against marginalized groups with less power?

Is that person ever willing to come to the table in good faith and with an open mind for a better solution?

Will punching that person in any way make hate, ethnic cleansing, or bigotry less widely accepted in public and its proponents feel less validated and safe?

Are you willing to take a punch back?

It’s up to you to find the alternative answers. You’ll risk an arrest, but might get my respect.