Partly because I’ve had a few more parking tickets than I can afford, partly because it’s relatively cheap and probably the right thing to do, I now (usually) pay for my parking. I don’t know if Impark is handing out more tickets than I remember or if my luck is just dwindling over the course of my degree, but I’ve learned the hard way that paying a few dollars daily beats paying $25.

However, the recent plague of ice that coated UFV’s parking lots made this difficult. With the numbers of parking stalls illegible, my well-practiced skill of showing up to class just on time had become the reason that I might now have to spend a few extra dollars to be at UFV. Was this a gift from the universe, allowing me a free pass to save my $2 and not have to pay $25 in return, or was there a formality that I was required to follow, despite being completely unaware of it?

I never found out the answer but I didn’t get a ticket and bought a parking pass the next day so it doesn’t really matter anymore.