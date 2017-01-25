Never in a million years would I have imagined working with kids. So imagine my surprise when I started working with them. You see, kids have always scared me for some reason. They are crafty, smart, and quicker than you attribute them. They know how to push your buttons. I quickly realized that they aren’t so bad, and that the so called “bad kids” are actually the sweetest little things ever, and just need some guidance. Nothing is better than working with a young’un, and seeing how they have progressed, and that you are part of the reason as to why they are smiling. While they still know how to agitate me at times, it still feels good knowing that you can get them back on track and help them along. While they learn a lot from me, I have learnt how to be a kid again, and thoroughly enjoy all the time I get to play with them.