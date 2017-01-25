There are plenty of perks that come with switching to iPhone, and I spent the weekend familiarizing myself with most of them. While it wasn’t a deciding factor in my transition, the extensive amount of emojis that come with Apple is impressive, but also a little daunting.

There’s pretty much everything — couples of every orientation (except for interracial couples, surprisingly), every flag you can think of, and today I learned that if you hold down on a person you can choose between different skin tones as well. But there’s something missing: redheads.

It’s great that Apple is making efforts to be inclusive and represent everyone, but come on, a water polo player (and there are two to choose from) should be a little harder to come by than a redhead. It’s not that I need an emoji that looks like myself, but it’s hard not to feel left out when Apple’s gone above and beyond to make sure that everyone is represented except for you. I mean, I see more redheads around than sets of identical dancing twins donning rabbit ears.

I guess I’ll just have to settle for being happy that at least the hand symbols come in a light enough skin tone to kind of match mine.