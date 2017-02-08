We had a bunch of snow on New Year’s and it was more or less a disaster, mostly because the District of Mission and, from what I gathered, the City of Abbotsford are disastrously ill-equipped to deal with snowfall. Back in December that was understandable. Annoying, but understandable. If anything, it should have highlighted the need for more snow-related infrastructure changes, or at least some preparatory measures that needed to be implemented. Say, a warehouse full of street salt. Or, an actual snow plow that’s not just a shovel duct-taped to the front of a pick-up truck.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. But also, it’s been a month since New Year’s and I would have hoped that the city would have, I don’t know, stocked up on salt or gravel to sprinkle over the ice.

Also, it’s cold as hell out there, and I have a nice warm house and a bed and very many coats and sweaters and boots to warm my body up with, something homeless citizens lack severely. So if that jacket gets a little too snug for you, consider giving to someone less fortunate than yourself.