New Experiential Learning and Wellness fee helps fund changes in UFV’s campus recreation and wellness program
One-year aviation diploma suspended due to low interest
Starting this semester, UFV’s school of business will no longer be offering its one-year aviation diploma. The school of business, up until this semester, offered two diploma program options: one that is one year in length and one that is two years. However, due to a lack of applicants, the one-year option has been suspended.
The new year comes with new changes, especially in UFV’s campus recreation program. In an effort to get more students involved in campus recreation, the athletics department is offering all fitness classes for free this semester.
Project manager hired for pedagogy investment fund
UFV’s Information Technology Services hired Nicole Bourget as project manager for the Pedagogy Investment Fund. The project, a $1.5 million investment announced by the office of the provost in May, will bring innovative technologies and techniques to UFV classrooms.
Killer doesn’t quite kill it
I first heard of Kimmy Walters on Twitter. I don’t remember how exactly, but it must have been as it always is with Twitter: somebody retweets something and I impulsively follow the retweeted party.