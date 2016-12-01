FEATURED

Project manager hired for pedagogy investment fund

Joel Robertson-Taylor -

Email from Disability Resource Centre fails to blind recipients

Vanessa Broadbent -
An email sent out to all students registered with a disability with UFV’s Disability Resource Centre (DRC) on Nov. 23 accidentally identified students on the email list. David Johnston, the university registrar, explained that the email, which went out to 435 students, unintentionally failed to follow the standard procedure of blinding the email addresses.

SUS announces Margaret Trudeau as keynote speaker for health and wellness advocacy initiative

Vanessa Broadbent -
In efforts to increase conversation and education surrounding mental illness, the Student Union Society (SUS) has announced that Margaret Trudeau will be speaking at UFV on Jan. 10.

What is the Board of Governors?

Vanessa Broadbent -
They ultimately are responsible for the success of the university and the direction it’s going, helping it, drive it forward, and to ensure the university is meeting its financial responsibilities. They handle things like risk management, approval of any sort of capital project that’s above a certain amount, the annual budgets. They’re really responsible to ensure the university runs the way it’s supposed to on a day-by-day, week-by-week, semester-by-semester experience.

