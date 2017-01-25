Each year UFV selects an exceptional science student to go on an all-expenses paid trip to the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF). The forum invites young promising scientists aged 17 to 21 from over 75 countries across the world. For 13 days, from July 26 to August 9, attendees are immersed in an intensive curriculum of lectures and demonstrations from leading scientists, visits to scientific institutions, world-class laboratories, and research centres such as Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre.