The Cascade l UFV's Student Press Since 1993
THE LATEST
Attending TRU’s philosophy, history, and politics conference
Sarah Ferencz
-
February 2, 2017
Why aren’t Archie and Jughead friends anymore?
Soundbite: USS
Soundbite: AFI
NEWS
Bridging community plans
Joel Robertson-Taylor
-
February 1, 2017
UFV contracts to move forward with plans
February 1, 2017
CIVL aims to provide journalism training with CIVL Radio Mini School
February 1, 2017
Chinese delegates visit UFV
February 1, 2017
UFV releases new app geared towards students
February 1, 2017
CULTURE & EVENTS
Attending TRU’s philosophy, history, and politics conference
Sarah Ferencz
-
February 2, 2017
New French club takes off in full swing
February 1, 2017
UFV faculty shares thoughts on Trump
February 1, 2017
Dissecting the science of plummeting whales
February 1, 2017
How to find friends and make connections without leaving campus
February 1, 2017
FEATURES
Fighting for a voice: Palestinian survival under Israeli oppression
Bradley Peters
-
February 1, 2017
The Cascade’s Best of 2016
January 25, 2017
For the love of beer
January 18, 2017
Are You Punk?
January 13, 2017
The Way Way Wasted
January 4, 2017
OPINION
Snapshot: Sleeping in class
Vanessa Broadbent
-
February 1, 2017
Snapshot: Don’t skirt the skirt issue
February 1, 2017
Snapshot: Alt-Fight
February 1, 2017
Snapshot: Cool Cabs
February 1, 2017
The SUS Manifesto, Part 1
February 1, 2017
ARTS IN REVIEW
Why aren’t Archie and Jughead friends anymore?
Vanessa Broadbent
-
February 2, 2017
Soundbite: USS
February 2, 2017
Soundbite: AFI
February 2, 2017
Kayla Czaga rips the door off time and helps us walk around
February 1, 2017
Silence is a trial, but then again, that’s the point
February 1, 2017
EDITOR'S PICK
Slipping on condoms
January 25, 2017
Humans: Dysconnected fools with tools
January 25, 2017
Exploring museums around the world with George Jacob
January 25, 2017
Bigotry never left
January 25, 2017
Will I be able to vote in the SUS election?
January 25, 2017
THIS WEEK'S ISSUE
