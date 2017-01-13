FEATURED

The kiosk is gone, but the spirit lives on

Vanessa Broadbent -

Athletics department inducts inauguaral hall of fame

Vanessa Broadbent -
More than 30 years since its inception, UFV’s athletics department is recognizing those that helped build the program with the newly created Cascades Hall of Fame and an induction ceremony was held between the women’s and men’s basketball games on Friday in the Envision Athletic Centre.

Students make big plans for a little town

Joel Robertson-Taylor -
Yale might often be overlooked as a single stoplight on the Trans-Canada Highway, but for a UFV geography class it was the subject of research for an applied planning course in conjunction with a larger Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) planning project.

One-year aviation diploma suspended due to low interest

Vanessa Broadbent -
Starting this semester, UFV’s school of business will no longer be offering its one-year aviation diploma. The school of business, up until this semester, offered two diploma program options: one that is one year in length and one that is two years. However, due to a lack of applicants, the one-year option has been suspended.

Jennifer Trithardt-Tufts -
As Ian Fildes pushes back his bleached blonde hair under his cap and finds a comfortable spot on the couch across from me, I notice his painted nails and septum piercing. Fildes is a second-year student in a basic musicianship program at Douglas College and although he has some features which could be considered punk, there is nothing unusual about his appearance considering he is a millennial.

