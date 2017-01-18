FEATURED

LATEST NEWS

Jordan Abel announced as 2017 writer in residence

Vanessa Broadbent -

Globe and Mail 2017 University Report

Joel Robertson-Taylor -
The Globe and Mail’s Canadian university report profiles collected data from over 60 universities across Canada. This annual report lists the research conducted on several areas of student interest at the participating universities. The areas of focus range from education and social experience to cost of education.

SUS election called despite delays

Joel Robertson-Taylor -
A vote to call for the annual Student Union Society (SUS) elections was vetoed because half of voting members had only been given access to documents that were nearly a year out of date. SUS called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on January 13 to review changes to the election process and to cast a vote for the calling of a student union election.

UFV reaches further to fulfill student needs

Joel Robertson-Taylor -
The commute is about 7,000 metres above the snow-capped coastal mountains and far reaching valleys. B.C.’s coastal range is a living landscape, reminiscent of centuries of sculpting by geologic death and rebirth.

LATEST ARTICLES

Fraser Valley Biennale highlights local artists

Martin Castro -
Re-scheduled from its original January 7 date due to inclement weather, the 2017 Fraser Valley Biennale, a “dynamic, collective representation of exceptional artwork produced by artists in the Fraser Valley region over the past two years” (according to their press release) held its opening reception at the Kariton Art Gallery on Saturday, January 14.

RE: CCR? More like PBR!

I See I See You struggling to move up in the...

An experience like no other: from UFV to East Africa to...

Re-evaluating activism

Netflix’s Dirk Gently is absurd in the best way

STAY CONNECTED

630FansLike
261FollowersFollow
859FollowersFollow

EDITOR'S PICK

THIS WEEK'S ISSUE

630FansLike
261FollowersFollow
859FollowersFollow