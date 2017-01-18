Trending Now
Globe and Mail 2017 University Report
The Globe and Mail’s Canadian university report profiles collected data from over 60 universities across Canada. This annual report lists the research conducted on several areas of student interest at the participating universities. The areas of focus range from education and social experience to cost of education.
SUS election called despite delays
A vote to call for the annual Student Union Society (SUS) elections was vetoed because half of voting members had only been given access to documents that were nearly a year out of date. SUS called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on January 13 to review changes to the election process and to cast a vote for the calling of a student union election.
UFV reaches further to fulfill student needs
The commute is about 7,000 metres above the snow-capped coastal mountains and far reaching valleys. B.C.’s coastal range is a living landscape, reminiscent of centuries of sculpting by geologic death and rebirth.
Fraser Valley Biennale highlights local artists
Re-scheduled from its original January 7 date due to inclement weather, the 2017 Fraser Valley Biennale, a “dynamic, collective representation of exceptional artwork produced by artists in the Fraser Valley region over the past two years” (according to their press release) held its opening reception at the Kariton Art Gallery on Saturday, January 14.