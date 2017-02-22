Toy Guns

Chantelle Fawcett

Spray paint and acrylic on canvas

Artist statement:

Throughout my time at UFV I have been inspired by street art. Street art emerged as an art form that took the art out of the gallery, ultimately out of the art world, and put itself into the stream of the everyday. I aim to create works that use the practice of street art to convey how contemporary individuals occupy our spaces. Street art embodies a response to institution in which art works within the everyday. By creating these works I give insight to the practice while creating a critical discussion about where street art fits within the art world.

Behind Closed Doors

Jenna Cook

Digital Photography

Artist statement:

My work in photography is largely inspired by personal narratives and female retrospection. I constantly explore this, alongside my fascination for film and cinema, which are major influences for me conceptually and aesthetically. I highly construct my images with dramatic lighting, props, and actors while creating a dialogue with American consumer culture. I also revisit these researched and developed concepts through the mediums of painting and collage.

The Veil

Jessica Peatman

Intaglio on stonehenge paper

Artist statement:

This photo etching is inspired by the poetic and spiritual beauty of the Tibetan sky burial, a practice that acknowledges the connections between humans, animals, and the Earth, as well as the impermanence of life. Views and behaviours towards death and the body have drastically changed since ancient times, resulting in this death ritual’s disappearance from mainstream culture.

Headache

Lynda Walchuk

Photo intaglio print

Artist statement:

My name is Lynda Walchuk, and I suffer from migraines. This print shows the strength of two hand-trees holding my head during an episode. The drippings from the trees are the release of pressure. I hope by doing this print, it will call for attention to migraines and care to those who suffer from them.