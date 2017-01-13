So the city of Mission gets rid of all its sewage via pipeline. Fair enough. However, as an article recently published by the Abbotsford News reported, a section of said pipeline, more than 30 years old, is constantly under pressure and deteriorating quickly. Halfway through its lifespan, there is no way of stopping any leakage should the pipeline rupture. There’s no fail-safe, and the city can’t simply ask people to stop using toilets and taking showers. There’s also apparently no way of checking the pipeline’s condition due to its location.

The article quoted Mission mayor Randy Hawes as saying that if the pipeline ruptures “The flow will keep coming. There’s no way to stop it.” And to top it off, “You can’t put it in a pit and hold it temporarily.”

The best solution to this environmental disaster waiting to happen, says Hawes, is to install a second pipeline. Because, you know, the first one worked out so well. Fuck the environment, people 20 years from now can deal with the problem. Right?