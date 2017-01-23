The line between needs and wants is often a fine one. The two terms can be used interchangeably if you have to and want to have something, like a coffee to get you through a morning class or shift. Yet the needs and wants of audiences are fickle, broad, or misunderstood in the case of news coverage.

Recently, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) proposed to the federal government to receive an additional $400 million in funding to be able to go ad-free. I religiously observe CBC’s coverage on their website and social media pages. As the network is my main source of Canadian news while outside of the country, the question arises, as a consumer, are my needs and wants being met? With the proposed funding increase, the network would be able to focus less so on meeting the needs of advertisers and more on the needs of its prospective audience. After all, the CBC’s mandate is to “reflect Canada and its regions to national and regional audiences, while serving the special needs of those regions.” Does the content as it is now warrant a funding increase?

When looking at news on CBC, I always pay particular attention to articles involving British Columbia, Canadian politics, world politics, business, health, education, indigenous issues, and entertainment. When reading these, I have an expectation that I will read accurate information that attempts to stay neutral, free of bias or partisanship. I need and want to know what is going on in my country regardless of whether I am in it or not. I want to view international news to gain a Canadian perspective. I need and want to be entertained, and have a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction when gaining information. The CBC delivers this. I feel informed.

Another thing that I heavily enjoy is the fact that I can also gain my entertainment fix without seeking another source. Rather than relying on “clickbait” articles to catch my attention, there is a sense of actual fulfillment reading what the article title implies. Although it may seem difficult to avoid articles about the Kardashians, there is not an overkill amount of articles about the tabloid-ridden family on the network’s website.

However, the CBC acts as a gatekeeper, and that added responsibility should make them open to scrutiny. The network determines what news and information is being presented to us, as consumers. This leads to the questions: Is the “breaking news” really the most important news that is going on right now? Are we seeing the most accurate information? As all provinces and territories have a separate news sub-section, are all communities being represented? Is the network truly fulfilling the needs of its prospective audience? As of July 1, 2016, StatsCan lists the official Canadian population as being over 36 million people. It’s a difficult feat to satisfy everyone’s needs and wants.

Regardless if all my personal desires for the CBC are fulfilled, I appreciate the fact that they are fulfilling their mandate. As identified in the 1991 Broadcasting Act, the CBC, “as the national public broadcaster, should provide radio and television services incorporating a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains.” Even with the so-called “fluff” pieces, the articles bring a sense of enlightenment or escape to people’s lives. What one may not consider news, another may believe it is — you have the choice to read or view what is interesting to you. No network is able to satisfy everyone, but as long as they are meeting their own mandate does it really matter? The funding increase of $400 million to go ad-free, like the BBC, may be worth it if the mandate continues to be met. The CBC would be able to focus on journalistic value and not have to resort to clickbait headlines and articles to gain more site traffic. In turn, there would not be a need to appeal to advertisers and instead, there would be an increased emphasis on focusing on the audience. Rather than following the money, the network can follow the news.