Jan. 18
Scholarly Sharing: Digital Humanities, what’s that?
@ U House (UFV Abbotsford)
1:15 – 2:45 PM
Cascade EGM
@ Cascade Office – S2111 (UFV Abbotsford)
3:00 PM
CreWri Winter Readings
@ SUB Great Hall (UFV Abbotsford)
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Jan. 19
Reconciliation: Establishing Harmonious Relations Workshop
@ U-House (UFV Abbotsford)
11:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Glowga – Glow in the Dark Yoga
@ SUB (UFV Abbotsford)
6:00 – 8:00 PM
TFA 24-Hour Play Festival
@ UFV Performance Theatre (Chilliwack)
6:00 PM – Jan. 20, 8:00 PM
Celtic Night at Tractorgrease
@ Tractorgrease Cafe (Chilliwack)
7:00 PM
Jan. 20
TFA 24-Hour Play Festival: Performances
@ UFV Performance Theatre (Chilliwack)
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Merkules & Mugg Shot
@ Main Street Night Club (Chilliwack)
7:00 PM
Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders – V
@ Chilliwack Cultural Centre
7:30 PM & 10:30 PM
Jan. 21
Songwriters Unite!
@ Tractorgrease Cafe (Chilliwack)
7:00 PM
Jan. 22
The Blackwall Bash
@ Manning Park
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Walk Mission – Fraser River Heritage Park
@ Fraser River Heritage Park
10:00 – 11:00 AM
Jan. 23
Decorating the Global Lounge for Lunar New Year
@ Global Lounge – B223 (UFV Abbotsford)
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions
@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)
11:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Operation Avalanche
@ Silver City
7:00 PM
Jan. 24
Community Elders Tea
@ UFV Abbotsford
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Book Discussion, Saint Augustine: The City of God
@ Lifetime Learning Centre (Mission)
1:30 – 3:30 PM
London International Youth Science Forum Info Session
@ C1015 (UFV Abbotsford)
2:00 – 3:00 PM
Friends Without Borders
@ Global Lounge – B223 (UFV Abbotsford)
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Jan. 25
Tea Time with Elder
@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Drop-in Crafts
@ Student Life (UFV Chilliwack)
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Career Exploration & Life Planning Workshop
@ G180 (UFV Abbotsford)
4:30 – 7:00 PM
Jan. 26
Tea Time with Elder
@ Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Bell Let’s Talk Day for Mental Health
@ Library Rotunda – G102 (UFV Abbotsford)
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Influences of Metis Workshop
@ U-House (UFV Abbotsford)
12:00 – 3:00 PM
Ravens Brewing Pairing Dinner
@ Townhall Public House (Abbotsford)
6:00 PM
Jan. 27
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
7:30 PM
Jan. 28
Recording Music Fearlessly
@ Abbotsford Arts Council
2:30 – 4:30 PM
Lethal Luau Murder Mystery Event
@ The Stage (Mission)
6:00 PM
Canadian Guitar Quartet
@ Matsqui Centennial Auditorium
7:30 PM
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
7:30 PM
Jan. 30
Tea Time with Elder
@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions
@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)
11:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Significance of UFV Declaration Workshop
@ A1454 (UFV Chilliwack)
12:00 – 3:00 PM
Jan. 31
Tea Time with Elder
@ Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Canadian Guitar Quartet
@ Chilliwack Cultural Centre
7:30 PM
Feb. 1
Climate Change: A Change of Wind
@ Lifetime Learning Centre (Mission)
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Study Abroad Expo
@ SUB Atrium (UFV Abbotsford)
11:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Tea Time with Elder
@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
10th World Religions Conference
@ Columbia Bible College (Abbotsford)
6:00 – 8:45 PM
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
7:30 PM
Feb. 2
Drumming & Student Lunch
@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Games Night
@ Global Lounge (B223 – UFV Abbotsford)
4:30 – 6:30 PM
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
7:30 PM
Feb. 3
Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society Annual Puzzle Sale
@ Sardis library
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
7:30 PM
Feb. 4
Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society Annual Puzzle Sale
@ Sardis Library
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Halo (play)
@ Abbotsford Arts Centre
2:00 PM
How to Write Songs
@ Kariton Art Gallery (Abbotsford)
2:30 – 4:30 PM
Feb. 6
Tea Time with Elder
@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions
@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)
11:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Canadian Federation of University Women Monthly Meeting
@ F124 (UFV Abbotsford)
7:00 – 10:00 PM
WWE Road to WrestleMania
@ Abbotsford Centre
7:30 – 11:00 PM
Feb. 7
Friends Without Borders
@ Global Lounge (B223 – UFV Abbotsford)
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Graphic + Digital Design Portfolio Info Session
@ UFV Mission
6:00 – 9:00 PM
Feb. 9
Influences of the Metis
@ CEP – A1454
12:00 – 3:00 PM
Feb. 10
Marianas Trench
@ Abbotsford Centre
7:30 PM– 12:00 AM
Feb. 10 – 12
Fraser Valley Home & Garden
@ Tradex (Abbotsford)
Various Times
Feb. 13 – 19
Heritage Week Festivities
@ Mission Museum
Various Times
Feb. 13
Family Day Free Skate
@ Twin Rinks (Chilliwack)
2:00 – 3:30 PM
Feb. 14
AbbotsfordWORKS Career Decision Making Workshop
@ Clearbrook Library
1:00 – 2:30 PM
Mindful Singing workshop
@ Kariton Art Gallery (Abbotsford)
2:30 – 4:30 PM
Feb. 15
Valentine’s Gourmet Meal
@ Rivers Dining Room – Trades and Technology Centre
6:00 – 8:30 PM