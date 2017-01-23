Jan. 18

Scholarly Sharing: Digital Humanities, what’s that?

@ U House (UFV Abbotsford)

1:15 – 2:45 PM

Cascade EGM

@ Cascade Office – S2111 (UFV Abbotsford)

3:00 PM

CreWri Winter Readings

@ SUB Great Hall (UFV Abbotsford)

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Jan. 19

Reconciliation: Establishing Harmonious Relations Workshop

@ U-House (UFV Abbotsford)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Glowga – Glow in the Dark Yoga

@ SUB (UFV Abbotsford)

6:00 – 8:00 PM

TFA 24-Hour Play Festival

@ UFV Performance Theatre (Chilliwack)

6:00 PM – Jan. 20, 8:00 PM

Celtic Night at Tractorgrease

@ Tractorgrease Cafe (Chilliwack)

7:00 PM

Jan. 20

TFA 24-Hour Play Festival: Performances

@ UFV Performance Theatre (Chilliwack)

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Merkules & Mugg Shot

@ Main Street Night Club (Chilliwack)

7:00 PM

Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders – V

@ Chilliwack Cultural Centre

7:30 PM & 10:30 PM

Jan. 21

Songwriters Unite!

@ Tractorgrease Cafe (Chilliwack)

7:00 PM

Jan. 22

The Blackwall Bash

@ Manning Park

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Walk Mission – Fraser River Heritage Park

@ Fraser River Heritage Park

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Jan. 23

Decorating the Global Lounge for Lunar New Year

@ Global Lounge – B223 (UFV Abbotsford)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions

@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Operation Avalanche

@ Silver City

7:00 PM

Jan. 24

Community Elders Tea

@ UFV Abbotsford

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Book Discussion, Saint Augustine: The City of God

@ Lifetime Learning Centre (Mission)

1:30 – 3:30 PM

London International Youth Science Forum Info Session

@ C1015 (UFV Abbotsford)

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Friends Without Borders

@ Global Lounge – B223 (UFV Abbotsford)

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Jan. 25

Tea Time with Elder

@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Drop-in Crafts

@ Student Life (UFV Chilliwack)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Career Exploration & Life Planning Workshop

@ G180 (UFV Abbotsford)

4:30 – 7:00 PM

Jan. 26

Tea Time with Elder

@ Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bell Let’s Talk Day for Mental Health

@ Library Rotunda – G102 (UFV Abbotsford)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Influences of Metis Workshop

@ U-House (UFV Abbotsford)

12:00 – 3:00 PM

Ravens Brewing Pairing Dinner

@ Townhall Public House (Abbotsford)

6:00 PM

Jan. 27

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

7:30 PM

Jan. 28

Recording Music Fearlessly

@ Abbotsford Arts Council

2:30 – 4:30 PM

Lethal Luau Murder Mystery Event

@ The Stage (Mission)

6:00 PM

Canadian Guitar Quartet

@ Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

7:30 PM

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

7:30 PM

Jan. 30

Tea Time with Elder

@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions

@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Significance of UFV Declaration Workshop

@ A1454 (UFV Chilliwack)

12:00 – 3:00 PM

Jan. 31

Tea Time with Elder

@ Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Canadian Guitar Quartet

@ Chilliwack Cultural Centre

7:30 PM

Feb. 1

Climate Change: A Change of Wind

@ Lifetime Learning Centre (Mission)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Study Abroad Expo

@ SUB Atrium (UFV Abbotsford)

11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Tea Time with Elder

@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

10th World Religions Conference

@ Columbia Bible College (Abbotsford)

6:00 – 8:45 PM

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

7:30 PM

Feb. 2

Drumming & Student Lunch

@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Games Night

@ Global Lounge (B223 – UFV Abbotsford)

4:30 – 6:30 PM

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

7:30 PM

Feb. 3

Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society Annual Puzzle Sale

@ Sardis library

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

7:30 PM

Feb. 4

Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society Annual Puzzle Sale

@ Sardis Library

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Halo (play)

@ Abbotsford Arts Centre

2:00 PM

How to Write Songs

@ Kariton Art Gallery (Abbotsford)

2:30 – 4:30 PM

Feb. 6

Tea Time with Elder

@ Indigenous Student Centre (UFV Abbotsford) & Elders Lounge (UFV Chilliwack)

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report Reading Sessions

@ B140 (UFV Abbotsford)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Canadian Federation of University Women Monthly Meeting

@ F124 (UFV Abbotsford)

7:00 – 10:00 PM

WWE Road to WrestleMania

@ Abbotsford Centre

7:30 – 11:00 PM

Feb. 7

Friends Without Borders

@ Global Lounge (B223 – UFV Abbotsford)

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Graphic + Digital Design Portfolio Info Session

@ UFV Mission

6:00 – 9:00 PM

Feb. 9

Influences of the Metis

@ CEP – A1454

12:00 – 3:00 PM

Feb. 10

Marianas Trench

@ Abbotsford Centre

7:30 PM– 12:00 AM

Feb. 10 – 12

Fraser Valley Home & Garden

@ Tradex (Abbotsford)

Various Times

Feb. 13 – 19

Heritage Week Festivities

@ Mission Museum

Various Times

Feb. 13

Family Day Free Skate

@ Twin Rinks (Chilliwack)

2:00 – 3:30 PM

Feb. 14

AbbotsfordWORKS Career Decision Making Workshop

@ Clearbrook Library

1:00 – 2:30 PM

Mindful Singing workshop

@ Kariton Art Gallery (Abbotsford)

2:30 – 4:30 PM

Feb. 15

Valentine’s Gourmet Meal

@ Rivers Dining Room – Trades and Technology Centre

6:00 – 8:30 PM