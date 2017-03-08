Life is a Box of Swiss Chocolates is a weekly column showcasing the life of a UFV student studying abroad. Jennifer is in Lucerne, Switzerland at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts this semester, and documenting the process as she goes.

Well, I have been here just over a month now and Swiss spring is in the air! When I first arrived it was very cold and I was worried I hadn’t brought the right clothes, but now it’s slowly warming up and everything is so beautiful. There are clear days more often, the mountains look absolutely incredible, and the evenings are getting warmer, which makes an evening walk by the lake quite nice in a light jacket. I think I am adjusting well to the Swiss lifestyle and to my surroundings. The 53 stairs to my apartment are getting easier too, but I do miss Costco. No wholesale bulk stores here.

I think I have prepared myself well financially for this trip, but the later I dip into my line of credit the better. I was surprised by some unexpected charges and events involved in the immigration process, which I still need to go through even though I am only here until the first week of July. The whole process will end up costing me roughly $400 Canadian. The next surprise was that my travel insurance from the Student Union Society’s (SUS) health plan is not sufficient for Switzerland, and because I am a woman at childbearing age I require much more extensive maternity coverage. It was a little tough for me to take the news that I would need to spend roughly another $400 Canadian because I am able to have a baby, even though I have no intentions of it! In the grand scheme of my study abroad and education it is not really a big deal, but when you arrive here and have no opportunity to work or gain more money it can be a bit discouraging. This was information I did not really research because so many of my friends had sufficient coverage through the SUS plan. If you are planning on studying abroad make sure you bring an emergency contingency. If I hadn’t been able to put my line of credit in place before I left for my trip this would have been a bit more detrimental to my being able to travel, so be prepared!

Now that I am feeling more comfortable with my surroundings, I wanted to start to get to know more local people. How do you befriend locals in this modern day and age? First of all, I try to be very friendly with my classmates, I talk to fellow students on a regular basis in my group work assignments, and… Tinder.

Is Tinder a conventional option? Maybe, maybe not, but I’m giving it a try! Quite possibly the best way to stay on my slightly depleted budget is by going on dates and meeting locals. I have only been on a few dates so far, but I have had some great conversations, delicious coffee, and smooth beer. Chivalry is not dead in Europe, and all of the guys have been very gentlemanly. I always let at least one person know where I am going, what the guy’s name is, and what time I am meeting them. Typically, I meet up in the middle of the day and only in areas I know well, which also happen to be by the train station, just in case I need a to make a quick getaway. One Tinder user asked me what I was looking for on Tinder, and I was totally honest with him and said, “Basically a tour guide who can keep good conversation and has excellent taste in beer. Before you get mad at me, it’s expensive to go out here!!”

I have to tell you about the first date though. I was very nervous. I hadn’t been on a date with someone totally new in almost two years. First of all, it started off with him waiting outside and me waiting inside the Starbucks we agreed to meet at for almost 10 minutes. He finally came in and we chatted, and on the way out he fell down the stairs. There were only five steps and he was agile so it wasn’t that bad, but I had to try really hard not to laugh. Usually I’m the one tripping over things.

At the restaurant we ordered nachos. However, he didn’t like cheese on his nachos so we ended up with warm chips and a bowl of melted cheddar cheese, and I made it work. The rest of the evening was full of him telling me how much he hates Donald Trump until he eventually asked me what state I live in and I said no, I’m from Vancouver, Canada not Vancouver, Washington. I think he was kind of embarrassed — just goes to show Google doesn’t always help you out. On top of all that, I think he was in love with his brother’s girlfriend. It was a great first date for me because it can’t possibly get any worse than that, and all of them have been much better since. I’ve gotten a few free drinks and great travelling advice.

If you know me, you know I don’t typically stay still for very long. Usually I am juggling three classes and 2-3 jobs, or at least I have been for the last couple years. However, you can’t work legally in Switzerland until you have lived here for six months, which is a good thing. For the last three months I have been unemployed and I just recently started classes again, so I have had a lot of time to reflect on my life and my education. I’m learning a lot about myself. I’m getting to know my limits and fears, what I like and don’t like, what type of people I get along best with, what my triggers are, and what I need in order to be happy.

Every once in awhile I get sad and homesick, but the last time that happened I forced myself to get out of bed, get dressed, and head downtown. I took about four different random buses all over the city of Lucerne, and as I explored I wondered why I was so sad before. I need to take advantage of the beautiful place I am in for such a short time. I am also learning that it is important to talk about how you are doing with the people you are on exchange with. People are always very supportive and when you say you are having a bad day you’d better believe there will be a get together or an outing planned that night to distract you. On that note, the German and Hungarian guys just walked into my apartment and apparently we’re playing flunkiball at my place tonight. Google it.

Ciao.