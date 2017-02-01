Coming back to UFV in one of the coldest months in Abbotsford has been tough, but a much appreciated act of kindness from a fellow student has at least kept my heart warm with good feelings. A few weeks ago, the city buses were cancelled due to icy roads and drivers were ordered to stop servicing the community until road conditions improved. Being late for class is not a normal occurrence for me, so after calling a cab and being told there would be a 30 minute wait, I sat in uneasy anticipation with the small shivering crowd at the bus stop. Soon, a blue and white taxi van pulled up at the bus station and a young student got in. Much to my surprise, he came back out and called out to the group of us asking if anyone was going to the university. I grabbed the chance and five complete strangers ended up sharing and paying for the same cab. The student didn’t have to share the taxi, but he chose to. This incident taught me to realize that we take for granted nice people in the halls, and in the campus, but this is exactly what we need in a dog-eat-dog and disconnected world. I believe that students at UFV are some of the kindest and smartest people I know, and as for the students who rode with me in the cab, we are all grateful for our friendly fellow student. Thanks.