So, here’s the deal. I’ve had enough with this excessive hypersensitivity ruining UFV. I am, of course, talking about the toilets. Now, as someone who spends a lot of time on campus, I’m generally quite happy with the quality of UFV’s bathrooms. They’re usually clean, I’ve never run out of toilet paper, they don’t smell, that’s all great. Good job to the janitorial staff.

However.

It’s frankly absurd how sensitive the automatic flushers are. For a campus covered with water bottle stations, which equips all its bathrooms with those weird, fancy hand dryers and generally prides itself on being environmentally friendly, you’d ***think they’d be more worried about wasting water. But no. Sit down on the toilet? Maybe it’ll flush! Stand up? Flush, as was intended. Take too long doing up your belt? Have another flush! Had a thought? Flush. Grab your backpack from the hook on the way out? Flush. Look, we’re all happy that this means nobody’s leaving behind the frankly baffling kind of toilet deposits some public bathrooms see, but I know the person in the stall next to me hears three flushes in a row and judges me. And then they come out of their stall, we wash our hands besides each other, and they silently let horrible images dance in their mind of what might have prompted three whole flushes.