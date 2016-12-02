It was my first time at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, and getting the chance to see one of my all-time favourite bands play at such a small venue was incredibly exciting. July Talk, a five-member alternative rock band formed in Toronto, are known for their mind-blowing live shows and how they love interacting with their fans, and I couldn’t help but hope I might be so lucky as to get the chance. They performed two sold-out concerts on both November 23 and 25, and when my husband and I arrived on Friday night, I rushed to the front of the stage. I had never been so close at any kind of concert before; I couldn’t believe it! But even then, I still had no idea what was in store for me.

The first group on stage was Mona, a rock band from Ohio. I had never heard any of their work before, but they were great, their set getting us all head banging along. Up next was Adam Baldwin, a Nova Scotia-based singer and his band. Adam was a very enthusiastic and lively guy, and helped get the crowd even more hyped up, and blood pumping.

The stage was all in black and white, with several bright white lights highlighting the fog from a nearby machine, making them look like large, triangular pillars of smoke; a simple but very striking set up, and fitting considering the band’s fondness for this contrast.

When July Talk finally appeared, they were greeted by a deafening roar of excitement from the crowd. Their set started off with “Picturing Love,” the opening song on their new sophomore album, Touch. Peter Dreimanis’ passionate playing on the keyboard is always enthralling to watch, but so incredibly amplified by actually being there in person, only a few feet away from him. Head banging, wild blue eyes blazing, he puts so much intensity into every chord, every note he plays on both it and the guitar that it’s practically palpable. (The sweat that hit my face was, literally, however — I never imagined I’d feel honoured to be sweat on by someone.)

During the song, Leah Fay went up to the front of the stage across to the right, leaning out to wave and touch hands. I watched in partial disbelief as she walked over to the side where I was standing, bent down, and reached out to me. I reached back, and as she stood back up our hands parted, our index fingers still pointing at one another, both singing the line, “Someone like you…” My heart soared.

They played a great mix of songs from both their self-titled debut album and Touch. Peter and Leah have amazing chemistry, playing off of one another perfectly with a sort of “Beauty & the Beast” aesthetic. Their endearing playfulness combined with how exquisitely her smooth, silky voice and his rough, deep one (often likened to Tom Waits) flow and blend together makes watching them all the more intoxicating.

Later on during “Now I Know” Leah came back to our side of the stage and crouched down again, encouraging me towards the mic. Forehead to forehead, our noses almost touching, we sang into it together. Actually getting to sing with this unbelievably talented and beautiful woman, one of my muses, was an absolute dream come true.

Throughout the night there were plenty more antics, with both Leah and Peter (while still playing his guitar) crowd surfing; Leah teased a lucky guy with a sultry solo; a cell phone was stolen and taken up on stage before being returned, as well as a stunned looking girl for a hug from Leah. Danny Miles’ drumming was just fantastic, as usual, and Ian Docherty and Josh Warburton both absolutely slayed on electric guitar and bass respectively. I had a chance to see Ian’s gorgeous guitar up close, wood with intricate carvings etched into the body.

After “Paper Girl” and many thanks, the band left the stage. We all instantly started chanting “One more song!” and pretty much knew that we would get it, as they hadn’t played the new album’s titular track, which seemed one they definitely would have chosen to include. (At least I had certainly hoped so, it probably being my favourite on the album.) Sure enough, they appeared once again to tons of grateful cheers and applause, playing both “Touch” and “The Garden” to finish off the night.

At the end of the show, Peter threw some picks into the crowd. One came toward me and I reached up — as a tall guy behind me snatched it out of the air, yelling, “I got it!” I looked back and noticed that Danny was still on stage watching us. He threw one of his drumsticks to me, and the other to another lucky fan. I stood for a moment clutching it in disbelief. I was so thankful; talk about an awesome souvenir!

The concert was an explosive, adrenaline-surged flood of emotions, for both the fans and the band members alike. Peter mentioned more than once, sounding a little choked up, just how happy they were to be back home in Canada after touring in the U.K. and U.S., and how much all of the love and support from the fans means to them. I think they could tell from our reactions that we were equally happy to have them back, and just how much they and their phenomenal music means to us, too. It was one hell of an incredible, unforgettable evening, and I already anxiously await my next chance to see them perform live again. When July Talk, we want to listen.