Years have passed since getting a tattoo was often on my mind. The questions you ask yourself are endless. Am I gonna go with some Chinese character that means courage or love or some bullshit like that? Or maybe something closer to home, a symbol of my heritage? There’s no doubt that going full-blown Russian gangster would be awesome — but expensive. And how would my parents react? Does that even matter? I haven’t been able to find a tattoo or a reason to get a tattoo that I am confident would satisfy me forever. The biggest fear about it is that you could be unhappy with the tat 10 years down the road. I believe it all boils down to confidence: how confident you are that you’ve picked the right tattoo. Now don’t just blurt out your answer, because the answer is yours, and yours alone. At the end of the day all that matters is how the tattoo makes you feel, and if you are confident your feelings for the piece won’t change five, 20, 50 years down the road, then by all means, put it on your forehead.