Getting gas has to be one of my least favourite things to do in the world. There’s nothing I hate more than getting out of my car, especially when it’s cold, to just stand there and pump gas. I know it’s not that big of a deal, but when I just want to get where I’m going it seems like the biggest inconvenience — so much so that I usually end up putting it off until I’m at the point where I need to pray that I can make it to the closest gas station.

Fortunately, I’ve found a place where getting gas isn’t an inconvenience. Unfortunately, it’s Oregon, which is too far away to drive to every time I need to fill up my car. In Oregon, every gas station, by law, is full-serve. This comes with cons as well, but I’ll take them any day if it means I get to stay in my warm car instead of awkwardly standing there and literally watching the money being drained out of my bank account. It’ll be more entertaining for the attendant anyways.