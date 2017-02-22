Look, I’ve not made up my mind on what exactly will be my go-to insult for Kevin O’Leary — both because it remains to be seen if he’ll make it out of a dozen-person leadership race and also because there’s always the chance there’s something I’ll like or tolerate about him. I just don’t care enough yet to find out.

What has gotten my goat, however, has been the wave of support I’ve seen framed around the fact that because he’s a good businessman he will make a good prime minister. First off, I’m not sold on whether or not he’s a good businessman because the only metric I know so far is his fame and reality television credits. Even if he was, that doesn’t make him an expert economist or add credibility to every sentence in which he mentions the words “jobs.”

Also, since when did we trust people whose profession is motivated by profit, and built upon a system that keeps exploitation of its workers in its best interests too? When did we assume that by virtue of that profession someone will be better equipped to govern in the best interest of others? That’s not to say that businessmen or the wealthy are inherently unfit to lead; I’m just saying the opposite isn’t true either.