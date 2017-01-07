Yale might often be overlooked as a single stoplight on the Trans-Canada Highway, but for a UFV geography class it was the subject of research for an applied planning course in conjunction with a larger Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) planning project.

A few years ago, UFV, Geography 360 (Regional and Community Planning), and the FVRD signed a formal memorandum of understanding so that the class could take part in the real development of its own community.

The class itself is taught by Cherie Ens who is an associate professor in planning and development at UFV.

“Each year the Fraser Valley Regional District planning department comes up with a new problem, if you will, that they want students to research and address,” said Ens. “What’s most exciting about this is that when the students present their work, which is part of a semester-long course learning about how to do planning for communities, the local politicians attend as do all of the practitioners.”

Cherie Ens is a trained professional urban planner and has taught at UFV for over 20 years. Because of her professional experience, she has been able to connect with people like Margaret Thornton, director of planning and development with FVRD.

“Usually the students’ work is great, they do a lot of group background research. They’re also really out-of-the-box thinkers,” said Thornton. “That’s very important for what I’ll call stodgy staff and politicians.”

This last semester the challenge was to examine the community of Yale. The town has historically been a very important hub for transport and trade as well as having a significance for indigenous populations. At one time, Yale marked the divide between river transport ­— which could not pass the turbulent Fraser Canyon waters — and wagon trails north to Barkerville.

The town itself has undergone many changes since its founding in 1848. Now that the town is being examined for future planning, various ideas have circulated about what to do next, including a proposal for an all-season ski resort just outside of the town.

In the Geography 360 class, small groups had the opportunity to create their own visions for the Yale area. Some groups envisioned resort and spa development, others, microbreweries or tapping into the rich indigenous history.

The class heard various speakers and presenters, and communicated with locals about potential planning directions. Because of ethical reasons and time constraints, the students didn’t conduct interviews with Yale residents. Instead, their research was primarily focused on the community and its history — finding appropriate ground to begin the planning process. From that research, one group even identified potential funding for a cultural community centre.

“So what students did was more of a backdrop, it was a pre-vision based on their research on comparable communities and the speakers that came and spoke to us,” said Ens.

Natalia Melnikov is one of the students who took the class; she participated in the various fieldwork and research activities.

“We visited Yale with the class, we met with an RCMP officer and with a few official board directors from the FVRD and a few residents who are also business owners. Then we took some pictures and heard the story of Yale,” said Melnikov. “We were supposed to offer our thoughts on what we would change there. We had to write a paper and prepare a PowerPoint to present our ideas.”

At the end of the semester, the students presented their findings to local politicians, professional planners, and attending members of the public at the FVRD board room. They also received a letter of reference from the FVRD for their reports and presentations.

“It’s a pretty prestigious venue,” Ens noted.

Among those who attended the presentations was the Electoral Areas Services Committee. The students’ presentations directly influence the key decision makers in community planning.

“I think it gives students some hope when they see that they have skills that are valued,” said Ens. “And it shows politicians that students can be involved in professional roles.”

Although all of the groups presented their research on Yale, each examined a different aspect of the town.

“Our group specifically offered to redevelop the town centre along Highway 1,” said Melnikov. “The area as it is now doesn’t really offer much.”

Melnikov’s group compared the town centre to other similar districts and locales in British Columbia. One of those places was Fort Langley because of its similar history. What her group found was that places like Fort Langley, and Fort Langley itself, had a lot more to offer in the ways of shops and facilities. It is also open year-round.

“They offer workshops and museum tours and so on — and you don’t really see that in Yale,” said Melnikov. “It’s unfortunate because the place is beautiful.”

Although Yale has a historic site museum, it only opens seasonally; the rest of the town doesn’t offer much for restaurants or activities.

Geography 360 is structured to bring students out of the classroom and give them an opportunity to put theory into practice. A professional planner is often conducting interviews and delivering presentations. The class provides professional experience for potential planners as well as prepares students to deliver presentations and build their portfolio.

“It was very interesting, especially for us as students to learn more about how planning works and how planners can change places,” said Melnikov.

Melnikov and her group’s research will be used as a part of the formal planning process and consultations moving forward.

“It’s been great for the regional district,” said Thornton. “For us it really creates more open dialogue that you don’t necessarily have when you’re a staff person. With students they can be a little more creative out of the box.”

Even though not all of the students in regional and community planning intend to become professional planners, the experiences that the class offers help to build the portfolios of students who are looking to further their education with graduate studies.

“In a way, just them going and wandering around the townside with the local politicians and meeting people, they all have to become familiar with the place,” said Ens. “It’s not transforming Yale tomorrow, but just this experience and interaction and awareness of Yale as a place is pretty significant for a small community that has really struggled.”