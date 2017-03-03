The UFV board of governors unanimously appointed UFV’s chief financial officer and vice-president administration Jackie Hogan as interim president and vice-chancellor, to begin July 1 this year. The decision was made at the in-camera session of the board of governors meeting last night.

The search for a replacement for Dr. Mark Evered after he retires this year in June came to an end in February but was reopened after the chosen candidate withdrew their application, as reported by The Cascade.

Hogan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and hold a bachelor of accounting science degree from the university of calgary. She also earned the Lieutenant Governor Silver medal for academic excellence with her business administration diploma from UFV.

“I’m very honoured to be asked to serve as interim president and look forward to providing leadership continuity as the search continues,” Hogan told The Cascade in an email.

The CFO and VP Administration oversees and leads the financial and administrative support services at the university. This means she’s responsible for the management of UFV’s $115 million operating budget and $250 million in capital assets.

The university will also appoint an acting CFO and VP administration to fill the position while Hogan works as president.