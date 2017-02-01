Bonjour tout le monde! Calling all French students: a brand new and exciting club has launched! The long-awaited and much-anticipated French Club is initiated by the French department, and students were invited Wednesday, January 25 to participate in a friendly get together called café-croissant in D115 at UFV’s Abbotsford campus. Students from beginner to advanced levels gathered to drink coffee, eat delicious croissants, and converse… in French! All were welcome, and the introductory session explained very clearly that although the professors may have come up with the idea, they are handing over the reigns to students almost immediately after.

Food was provided by teachers, with croissants bought from local Duft and Co. Bakehouse and coffee from Tim Hortons. Students were able to meet each other via speed dating en francais! The premise of the game was to get to know the person sitting in front of you before moving on to the next when the student leader flicked the lights on and off.

The food fare was delicious, and the professors hope to continue to be able to provide it and to get enough funding for this event. As for the French Club, they needed a certain number of students to apply, and they were happy to exceed that figure. The croissants were huge, buttery, and flakey, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee filled the air as students speaking French sounded like a deafening roar in the little room. The passion they exuded in having an outlet to use their skills in the language spoke volumes.

Many students in the room expressed thrilling expectancy on the potential of the club. Others were content just to be there, as a dream became a reality. Nearly the entire French department showed up, highlighting that the reason for this club was student engagement and to provide a safe environment for students to get together and practice their French. Another benefit is that the higher level students in the club will be able to help mentor the lower level students. Professor Alan Cameron commented on how it is very difficult out in the Valley to have opportunities to engage in a French atmosphere, whereas it is easier to do in more metropolitan cities like Vancouver.

According to Professor Ghizlane Laghzaoui, who came up with the idea for the café-croissant, the main goal is to “involve students more and more without having teachers around to tell them what to do, that it is up to them to carry on.” Professors are confident students will take the lead, but they will still be around to help at a distance, hinting at possible field trips, board game nights, and conversation nights.

One student volunteer, Evelyn Johnston said, “I think it is the start of a good club and I find that, being in a French program, it is very difficult to go out and meet people who speak French and have that extra edge.”

Elizabeth Guevara, another volunteer, is hoping that the club will attract more students over time.

“We would like to see students coming out more confident with the language because a lot of people struggle with it, and are afraid to do something incorrectly,” she said. “If we can build a sense of confidence, this club will reach its goal.”

One of the greatest fears a student has is to say the wrong thing or mispronounce a word. The beauty of this club is it is not graded, so students are free to pace themselves and learn from each other in a more natural setting.

There is another event coming up, and all students are invited. On February 23, a French potluck will be hosted at UFV (location TBA) from 5-7 p.m., where students can play games, eat, maybe even partake in some karaoke! Students can bring French-speaking friends, but everyone is welcome, even if they don’t know a word of French. So come and experience for yourself a night of fun, and walk away learning a French phrase or two — with a croissant of course!