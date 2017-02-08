I am currently participating in an exchange semester abroad in Switzerland. Some confusion with the dates meant I ended up arriving early, but I’m happy with the extra time to explore the beautiful city of Lucerne from a hostel until I move into my residence in February. The other day I was so excited I filled up my water bottle, grabbed my money, and decided to hit up the Lucerne train station that from what I heard had everything I’d ever need. Between scoping out potential cellphone companies, banking partners, and the beautiful surroundings it was a great stop.

However, all of a sudden the repercussion of drinking my whole water bottle finally set in, so I quickly followed the signs to the first public washroom I could find. What I found were the most prestigious facilities I have ever seen, equipped with a lady who would clean the seat after you used the toilet. The catch was that it costs 2 francs which is roughly $2.64 Canadian. I was kind of surprised but decided I couldn’t hold it until I got home so I rummaged through my pockets and found some change. I was granted the most luxurious use of a facility I have ever experienced. Also, not to brag but every single city bus I’ve taken has been on time, you definitely get what you pay for in Switzerland. Maybe Canada can learn a little something?