Here’s the most damaging thing about Trump’s presidency so far: Betsy DeVos. His pick for Secretary of Education is as dangerous and ignorant as any person I have ever seen. And what’s worse is, she deals with the education of future voting citizens.

During her confirmation hearing, DeVos was asked whether she would uphold legislation that prohibits sexual harassment in federally-funded schools and universities, and sets up a template for reporting sexual assault. DeVos refused to answer the question directly. She’s also never been to public school, nor has she ever sent her children to public school, or even has any experience teaching in public schools. The woman’s policies essentially revert back to core conservative values of privatization. I honestly can’t think of a less-qualified person to have put in charge of American children’s education.

If we think some of their adult population is ignorant now, just wait until the current generation, deprived of thorough and inclusive educational opportunities, grows up.

Nobody questions authoritarianism if they haven’t been taught to question in the first place.