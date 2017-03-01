After last year’s Nonagon Infinity, I was curious to see just what else King Gizz had up their sleeve, and Flying Microtonal Banana, an album that uses instruments tuned in microtonal intervals, is surprisingly much more entertaining than its at-first-listen-homogenized structure implies.

Jam bands, take note: “Nuclear Fusion,” despite its limited tonal range, is a groovier, funkier offering than most other vanguard experimental acts have been able to cough up in the past couple of years. And while it pales in comparison to King Gizzard’s previous record, FMB gives us a more complex blend of guitars and drums at each turn. “Anoxia,” for example, weaves melodies in and around us throughout.

The record’s only detractor would be its homogeneity. To a certain extent, once you’ve heard one of these tracks, you’ve heard them all.