Now, almost a month away from the voting period, the candidates for the 2017 / 18 Student Union Society (SUS) election have been announced.

The review period for candidates by the chief electoral officer came to a close on Feb. 24 and the campaigning period for candidates began on Feb. 27.

This year, six positions will be campaigned for but only two will be contested — meaning only two positions have more than one candidate. Last year’s election saw six positions being campaigned for and five were contested.

Although some positions are uncontested, it will still be possible to vote for or against the running candidate.

The executive candidates this year are: for president, Cameron Stephen and Gurvir Gill; for vice president internal, Jaleen Mackay and Manbir Sadhar; and for vice president external, Alison Gher-White.

The Candidates for student representatives are: for Aboriginal representative, Cody Dumas; for arts representative, Andrew Stahl; and for college of arts representative, Ekanki Chawla.

Candidates are asked to prepare a “candidate statement” which can be accessed from the Student Union website.

For president:

Cameron Stephen is in the bachelor of science program, majoring in Biology. He has volunteered with clubs and SUS and worked for SUS. Stephen’s experience on campus has been vice-president and secretary of eSports valley, and has worked as manager and supervisor in the food services department.

Gurvir Gill is a fourth year business student. He has volunteered with UFV student life, international, res life, athletics, and SUS. He is currently a work study for the student engagement team.

For vice president internal:

Jaleen Mackay is in the bachelor of science program in biology with a pre-medicine concentration. She has served as an executive for the eSports valley club and started the UFV advocacy for men and boys club. She has also volunteered for SUS.

Manbir Sandhar is currently enrolled in the bachelor of business administration program and will be majoring in accounting and finance. Sandhar has had experience working at a tax bank.

For vice president external:

This uncontested position will be campaigned for by Alyson Gher-White. She studies in the bachelor of arts as a third year criminology student. Gher-White currently works with SUS as the advocacy officer and also works at Fair Grounds café in the student union building.