The Romans used to dump scorching oil on invading marauders from their towering walls above. I imagine it deterred the barbarians; it would certainly keep me off their lawn. I’m reminded of this ancient weapon of war because I’ve been subjected to a similarly flesh-melting torture from the heights of the Student Union Building.

I’m not big on such high energy music. It’s like being IV’d ephedrine all day long, and not in a good way. I can’t take it anymore; my nerves are fried, I look like a meth addict, I haven’t slept in days.

Wasn’t the reason that they refused to play CIVL because the SUB was considered to be a study space? Try studying to a barrage of boiling oil and fiery arrows straight at your eardrums. At least they’ve turned the volume down from last Thursday. Someone must have realized this isn’t a bloody disco.

Hyperbolic analogy aside, this top 40 stuff is more like sugary glazed cake. I don’t mind a slice now and then but good grief, could anyone live off of that crap? Give me some sustenance, give me some jazz.

I find it oppressive and unsettling. And I get it Shawn, a girl like me deserves a gentleman.